Caught on Camera, under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: An under-construction bridge on the river Ganga between Aguvanighat and Sultanganj in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed on Sunday, with no casualties reported so far.

A video showing a portion of the under-construction bridge collapsing like a house of cards went viral on social media, leaving senior officials of the Nitish Kumar government red-faced. The segment of three pillars of the bridge to be built at an estimated cost of Rs.1700 crore also collapsed and fell into the river.

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited.



(Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO June 4, 2023

The bridge, an ambitious project of chief minister Nitish Kumar, was being constructed to connect Khagaria with Bhagalpur and its adjoining districts. Senior officials from the district administration have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Bhagalpur sub-divisional officer Dhananjay Kumar said, "A team of officials has rushed to the site. We have received information about the collapse of some pillars and segments of the under-construction bridge. As of now, there is no report of any casualty in the incident."

Sultanganj MLA Lalit Kumar Mandal told media persons in Bhagalpur that the collapse of the bridge showed the sheer negligence of the engineers and other staff of the company engaged in the construction work. "A high-level probe will be conducted to ascertain the reason," he added.

Locals, who captured the incident, claimed that the incident took place around 6 pm. Opposition BJP took a dig at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the bridge had collapsed for a second time. The pillar towards Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district had earlier collapsed on April 30, 2022.

"In 2015, Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the bridge. It was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately, taking cognisance of this incident," BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.

On being contacted, Bhagalpur district magistrate Kumar Anurag said that the bridge slab between pillars numbered 9 and 13 had collapsed. "The reason behind the collapse of the under-construction bridge on the river Ganga will be ascertained. A preliminary investigation has been ordered followed by a high-level inquiry team constituted by the state government," he added.

This is not the first time that an under-construction bridge has collapsed in the state.

In December 2022, a portion of the bridge constructed on river Burhi Gandak had collapsed in Begusarai district.

In addition, a worker had died and another was wounded when an under-construction bridge had collapsed in Nalanda, the home district of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, two under-construction bridges had fallen in Kishanganj and Saharsa districts, respectively.

