BJP leader Rupala asks Congress to clarify its stand on cow slaughter issue in Karnataka

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said that animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries are the backbone of the rural economy.

Published: 06th June 2023 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters perform 'cow puja' during a protest against the Karnataka government. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Tuesday, asking if it wants to begin its term in Karnataka with a nod to cow slaughter, amid suggestions the state government may revisit the law banning it.

BJP leader and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi should speak on the issue.

"Do they (Congress) want their government to start its tenure with cow slaughter," Rupala said

He was responding to a related question at a BJP press conference where he highlighted the Modi government's achievements.

When asked about it, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the Cabinet would discuss the matter. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh has said that his government might revisit the state's anti-cow-slaughter law. Venkatesh’s statement saying asking if buffaloes can be slaughtered, and why not cows, was slammed by BJP leaders.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Minister Venkatesh’s statement is condemnable. Looks like Venkatesh is trying to woo a certain section of people.”

"Once the ruling party in the state takes a final stand, the central government will take cognisance of the issue," Rupala said. He added that the development has brought to the fore the mindset of the Congress.

Lauding the central government's initiatives in the sector he is overseeing, the minister said that the entire expenditure on fisheries from Independence to 2014 was Rs 3,860 crore.

But one scheme alone, the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana', has a budget of Rs 20,500 crore and an additional fund of Rs 8,000 crore has been created to fill in the infrastructure gap to boost the industry along India's coastline.

He noted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who showed the foresight and courage to create a separate ministry for this.

"Animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries are the backbone of the rural economy," Rupala added.

The central government also launched mobile veterinary units and supported states by funding 60 per cent of recurring costs, he said, lauding the dispensation for its nationwide vaccination programme for bovines that helped remove many diseases.

The country is also proud of the government's decision to send money to panchayats directly and transparently, the Union minister said.

