NCP leader Supriya Sule calls murder of woman in Mumbai 'horrific' and 'outrageous' 

She also said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, should concentrate on his department seriously.

Published: 08th June 2023 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday described the murder of a woman in the Mira Bhayandar area of Maharashtra's Thane district as "extremely horrific and outrageous" and alleged that crime against women is on the rise in the state as criminals have no fear of law.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back saying Fadnavis is capable of taking action in the Mira Bhayandar case.

The body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira Bhayandar area of Thane on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple had been residing in the flat for the last three years. The suspect has been taken into custody.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Woman chopped into pieces; live-in-partner detained by police

In a tweet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sule said, "A woman was killed by her live-in partner in the Mira Road area. The accused tried to dispose of the body by cutting it into pieces, which he crushed in a mixer and boiled in a pressure cooker. This incident is extremely horrific, inhuman and outrageous. Criminals don't fear the rule of law and hence crime against women is on the rise. State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to concentrate on his department seriously. The accused should be tried in a fast-track court and hanged to death," she said in the tweet in which she tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Chitra Wagh, state BJP women's wing chief, hit out at Sule saying she was shedding crocodile tears.

"Fadnavis is capable enough to take action in the Mira Road case. You did not feel like speaking out when a minor girl at Manchar in Pune district was kidnapped by a Muslim boy, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, and was not found for two-and-a-half years. Had the MVA government intervened, then Shraddha Walkar would not have been cut into pieces," she said.

"Even a chameleon will feel ashamed to see how you change colours," Wagh alleged.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala on May 18 last year.

The accused sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli. 

