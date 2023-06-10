Indian Navy carries out mega operation involving two aircraft carriers

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Showcasing its formidable maritime capabilities on Saturday the Indian Navy carried out a spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and the coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea. It also heralds the return of INS Vikramaditya to operational deployment after undergoing a long maintenance routine.

The Indian Navy termed the demonstration of naval prowess as underscoring “India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain.”

Spokesperson for the Indian Navy, Commander Vivek Madhwal, said, “The exercise involved seamless integration of two Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant- along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.”

Adding further the Navy said that the exercise also marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond.

As per the Indian Navy, this successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.

“INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as 'floating sovereign airfields', providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.”

The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant (Photo | Indian Navy)

These mobile bases can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe. In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the Region.

As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, the “significance of Aircraft Carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability.”

As earlier reported by this Newspaper, the Navy has been maintaining the three carriers-based force structure so that it can operate two of them in maritime zones on each side of the Indian coastline's eastern and western coasts. This can only happen when the Navy has three carriers as one can be used as a substitute when either of the first two undergoes maintenance.

Aircraft carriers are known to have long maintenance schedules. Indian Navy’s push for a third aircraft carrier due to their cycle of maintenance which can lead to an absence of a carrier for years was affirmed in the case of INS Vikramaditya which returned back to sailing operations in May month this year.

INS Vikramaditya was undergoing an 18-month-long refit and maintenance cycle from early 2021. Its return further got delayed due to a major fire onboard in July 2022.

Given the rising Chinese maritime deployments in the Indian Ocean, the officers had said that the country will have to extend air power into far-off areas like the Malacca Strait on one side and the Gulf of Aden on the other.

The sources confirmed to TNIE that all the documentation work is complete and the Indian Navy is waiting for the Government’s approval for the construction of a third aircraft carrier of the size of INS Vikrant. As per the sources, the new ship is planned to be better equipped and will have added indigenously manufactured content.

The new aircraft carrier is also expected to be of 45,000 displacements and will have the STOBAR technology for the onboard combat aircraft. “Short take-off but arrested recovery” is a mechanism to launch and recover aircraft from the aircraft carrier. The Navy’s only operational aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and also INS Vikrant, expected to get operationalised soon, also have this mechanism onboard.

INS Vikrant is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The 262.5 m long Vikrant displaces approx 45,000 T, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with an endurance of 7,500 Nautical Miles. The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

The Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya is about 284 metres long and displaces 44,500 tonnes. The warship has the ability to carry over 30 aircraft in various configurations of fighters and helicopters.

The push to maintain credible force levels is keeping in mind the threat perceptions and the changing international dynamic. China has been successful in beating deadlines in adding to its military might. It started manufacturing its first aircraft carrier in 2012 and commissioned its third indigenous one, Fujian, in June this year.

Meanwhile, with its prowess in manufacturing, China in 2022 became the biggest navy with 355 warships and submarines with India having a fleet of around 130 of them.

