Home Nation

With ‘lucrative job offers’ from Dubai, Punjab women fall victim to trafficking

These facts have emerged in an investigation carried out by the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) following 18 cases of trafficking of women to West Asian countries.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Promising respectable and lucrative job offers, many Punjab women were taken to Dubai on a tourist visa, not a work visa. From Dubai, however, they were sent to other Gulf countries and pushed into menial and other jobs. 

These facts have emerged in an investigation carried out by the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) following 18 cases of trafficking of women to West Asian countries. The police have so far arrested eight suspects.

The SIT is headed by Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar and started working a few days back after the state government ordered an investigation last month. In some cases, women duped by travel agents were able to return home to share their woes with SIT members.

These women mainly came from lower middle class or poor families and travel agents promised good jobs in Dubai in beauty parlours and as help in taking care of the elderly. They were supposed to go on work visas.

“They were taken to Dubai but on a tourist visa, and from there to Muscat by road. After a few days as their visa expired, they were told that they were illegal in the country and were pushed into doing menial jobs where they were poorly paid,” said a police officer.

He said the women were treated inhumanly; they were not given proper accommodation and meals. “When they asked the travel agents to send them back, they were told that they will have to pay another `2 lakh for their return. Since they were not financially sound, they had no option but to stick to their jobs.’’

The SIT is trying to unravel a network of agents spread across Punjab, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana. These travel agents use sub-agents and are given some amount of commission. These sub-agents check the family histories of the girls before recommending their names to their bosses.

“The passports of these women are taken away so it is difficult for them to return. We have a few cases where some of these women approached the Indian embassies,’’ said a senior officer. Sometime back 15 women had returned from Oman and narrated their ordeal. They told cops about being trapped by travel agents. So far, 23 women from Oman have been rescued, while another 14 are still trapped.

‘Inhuman treatment’

Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar said the women were treated inhumanly; they were not given proper accommodation and meals. “When they asked to be sent back, they were told to pay another Rs 2 lakh for their return.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffickingPunjabDubaiPunjab Women Trafficking
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp