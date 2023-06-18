Home Nation

In a dig at Centre, Kejriwal says Delhi would've been safest if  law and order had been under AAP govt

Kejriwal remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi Sunday morning.

Published: 18th June 2023

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.

His remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi Sunday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure.

Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the LG, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.

The AAP had on earlier occasions too attacked Lt Governor V K Saxena over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

READ MORE: Forget politics, focus on law & order, Delhi CM tells L-G

