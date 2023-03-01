Chhawla gangrape-murder: SC will consider pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting convicts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Thursday as many as five petitions seeking review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Chhawla area here in 2012.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi will decide by circulation in chambers the fate of the five review petitions at 1.50 PM on March 2.

According to the list of business uploaded on the apex court website, the review pleas are listed for consideration on Thursday.

The top court, on February 8, had agreed to constitute a three-judge bench to consider pleas for a review of its verdict acquitting the three death row convicts in the sensational case. One of the convicts pursuant to acquittal had murdered an auto driver on January 26.

Besides the Delhi government, father of the victim, Uttrakhand Bachao Movement and Uttarakhand Lok Manch have sought the review of the judgement.

In 2012, the three accused had allegedly gangraped the girl, murdered her and mutilated her body with a screwdriver and other weapons.

The trial court had awarded them death sentence and the high court upheld it in August 2014.

The apex court set aside the high court order and acquitted them of the offences in November last year, sparking a debate on the verdict.

The convicts were acquitted by a bench of former CJI UU Lalit, Justices SR Bhat and Bela M Trivedi on November 7 on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove charges.

Except the plea seeking review of a judgement awarding death penalty to a convict, such petitions are considered and decided in chambers.

