Home Nation

TN police file FIR against Hindi daily's editor for rumour-mongering 

Krishnagiri Police registered a case against a person --named in FIR as Shubham Shukla-- under an IPC section for posting false information on Twitter.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu (Photo| R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Cases have been filed against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar and another journalist for spreading false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the State police said on Saturday.

Special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu to arrest them, they said.

Migrant workers from northern States are living in peace in Tamil Nadu with safety and security and without fear.

A case was registered against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper in Tirupur North Police Station under IPC sections covering promoting enmity and mischief causing fear among the public, a State police press release said.

Another case has been registered in Tirupur Cyber Crime Police Station against Mohammad Tanvir (TanveerPost Twitter handle) under the IPC for making imputations prejudicial to national integration, making mischief causing fear among the public and under a relevant section of the Information Technology Act.

Against "one Prashant Umrao," an FIR has been filed under various sections of the IPC including those for giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity and hatred, provoking breach of peace, and statement leading to public mischief, police said.

ALSO READ | TN counters disinformation on migrants; sends officials to work sites to instil confidence

Thoothukudi Central Police Station has filed the case. Umrao's verified Twitter handle said he is the spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP.

However, the police statement did not identify him as a Saffron party office-bearer.

Krishnagiri Police registered a case against a person --named in FIR as Shubham Shukla-- under an IPC section for posting false information on Twitter.

Police warned of stern action against those spreading false information to disturb the peace and create tension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu police rumour-mongering  FIR Editor of Dainik Bhaskar
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp