TN police file FIR against Hindi daily's editor for rumour-mongering 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Cases have been filed against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar and another journalist for spreading false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the State police said on Saturday.

Special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu to arrest them, they said.

Migrant workers from northern States are living in peace in Tamil Nadu with safety and security and without fear.

A case was registered against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper in Tirupur North Police Station under IPC sections covering promoting enmity and mischief causing fear among the public, a State police press release said.

Another case has been registered in Tirupur Cyber Crime Police Station against Mohammad Tanvir (TanveerPost Twitter handle) under the IPC for making imputations prejudicial to national integration, making mischief causing fear among the public and under a relevant section of the Information Technology Act.

Against "one Prashant Umrao," an FIR has been filed under various sections of the IPC including those for giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity and hatred, provoking breach of peace, and statement leading to public mischief, police said.

Thoothukudi Central Police Station has filed the case. Umrao's verified Twitter handle said he is the spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP.

However, the police statement did not identify him as a Saffron party office-bearer.

Krishnagiri Police registered a case against a person --named in FIR as Shubham Shukla-- under an IPC section for posting false information on Twitter.

Police warned of stern action against those spreading false information to disturb the peace and create tension.

