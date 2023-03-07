Home Nation

Death toll in illegal firecracker factory explosion in Odisha's Khurda district mounts to five, three injured

The incident took place at Bhusandapur village in Khurda district. The explosion occurred when eight people were making firecrackers for Holi festival.

Published: 07th March 2023

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The death toll in the explosion in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Khurda district mounted to five after one of the four injured persons succumbed to burn injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Dolagobinda Behera (60), who had suffered more than 60 per cent burn injuries, succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said, adding that four persons - Sahadeb Behera (75), Brundaban Sahoo (38), Niranjan Behera (35) and Baraju Behera (30) had earlier died on the spot on Monday.

The incident took place at Bhusandapur village in Khurda district, about 40 km from here on Monday. The explosion occurred when eight people were making firecrackers for Holi festival.

Khurda District Collector K Sudarshan Chakrovarty and SP Siddharth Kataria, who rushed to the accident site, said that firecracker manufacturing was being done without having any legal permission.

Of the four injured persons, two were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while other two shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said.

Last week, three workers of an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit were killed in the Jagatsinghpur district following an explosion.

