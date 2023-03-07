Home Nation

Migrant workers attack row: Bihar's anti-terrorism squad makes first arrest in fake videos case

Bihar Police has sent notices to Facebook, YouTube and Gmail asking them to save the links of the videos for about three months.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Terrorism Squad

Anti-Terrorism Squad image used for representational purpose.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Days after fake news videos about attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu created a scare, Bihar’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday made its first arrest in the Jamui district of the state. 

The arrest was based on a first information report (FIR) filed against the mischief-makers. The FIR named four persons as accused, including Aman Kumar, the arrested youth in Jamui, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told the media. Apart from sections of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the information technology Act have been invoked against the accused.

Gangwar said a 10-member team is probing the matter, adding “all those who posted the videos and shared them on social media platforms will be arrested.”

One of the videos circulated on social media was from Bihar-Jharkhand and not from Tamil Nadu as purported by the miscreants, he said. Besides, the Bihar Police has sent notices to Facebook, YouTube and Gmail asking them to save the links of the videos for about three months. The saved links will help the police get to the bottom of the whole conspiracy, he added.

Bihar Police team in TN
A DSP and four other police personnel from Bihar are in Tamil Nadu to collect evidences to corroborate the allegations levelled against the accused.

