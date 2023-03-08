Home Nation

Three killed in Bihar as army mortar shell explodes outside firing range 

The explosion took place in Gularved village under the jurisdiction of Barachatti police station limits.

Published: 08th March 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

GAYA (Bihar): Three villagers were killed in Gaya district of Bihar when an Army mortar shell fell and exploded well outside the firing range in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the incident took place in Gularved village, falling under Barachatti police station area, where six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and burst.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment.

The remaining three, including two women, are in critical condition, the SSP said, adding that a police team has been sent to the site of the blast for investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blast army mortar shell blast Bihar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp