BJP slams Cong govt in Rajasthan after widows of Pulwama martyrs get removed from protest site

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has always insulted the country's brave and courageous as well as their families, the BJP alleged on Friday hours after the Rajasthan Police removed the widows of three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from a protest site in Jaipur.

The widows were protesting since February 28, and had launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago outside Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's house, demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds.

Their other demands included construction of roads and installation of statues of the jawans in their villages.

The widows were removed in the early hours of Friday and shifted to hospitals near their respective residential areas, while their supporters were taken to a police station in Jaipur, according to police.

The widows were released after being detained briefly.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan police on Friday detained BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena who was part of their protest. Meena's supporters who were along with him have been detained, too. Videos on social media show the BJP leader lying in a hospital and looking visibly injured.

Meena has accused the police of "trying to kill him".

Widows of Pulwama attack victims Rohitash Lamba, Jeetram Gurjar and Hemraj Meena during a protest against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)

Hitting out at the Congress government in the state, BJP MP and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore at a press conference in Delhi accused it of making false promises and insulting the country's heroes while practising politics of appeasement.

Rathore said, "The Congress has always despised the army and 'veerangana' (brave women). Rahul Gandhi did the same in the case of the surgical strikes, Galwan valley, and now the Rajasthan Congress government is doing the same."

The Congress mindset is of insulting "martyrs" and their families, he alleged at the press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Jaipur, Rajasthan | Widows of jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama attack continue to protest



When my husband died, ministers told us we'll get jobs but they backed off...want written confirmation of our demands being fulfilled, incl suspension of police officers: Manju Jaat pic.twitter.com/kNJ8ALpqBk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 8, 2023

"The (Rajasthan) chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) is refusing to meet the families. There was a lathicharge on the widows, what is the fear of the chief minister in meeting these widows and their families. More than 400 schemes are in the name of the Gandhi family but the statue of a martyr cannot be installed?" Rathore said.

On Thursday, Gehlot had accused state BJP leaders of "using the widows of the martyrs for their narrow political interests and thus, dishonouring them", while on the demonstrators' demands he had asked if it would be "appropriate" to give jobs to other relatives of the martyred jawans instead of their children.

Raj | Widows of jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack continue their protest in Jaipur, march towards CM Gehlot's house in Jaipur



Till the time I don't get justice, I'll continue my protest. Only I know how I'm running my house,says Manju Jaat, one of the protesters. pic.twitter.com/gcuHgdbCgy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 9, 2023

Following the police action, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who was supporting the protest by the widows, while speaking to reporters in Jaipur, asked, "Why is the government so afraid of three women warriors that the police picked them up overnight. The women were only pleading to meet the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji. Why is the chief minister so nervous to hear them?" he said.

The police action happened around 3 am when Meena had gone to his residence, one of his close aides said.

शहीदों के बच्चों का हक मारकर किसी अन्य रिश्तेदार को नौकरी देना कैसे उचित ठहराया जा सकता है?



जब शहीद के बच्चे बालिग होंगे तो उन बच्चों का क्या होगा?



उनका हक मारना उचित है क्या? pic.twitter.com/oUBEoklIDl — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 7, 2023

(With inputs from ANI, Online desk)

