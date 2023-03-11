Home Nation

BJP to focus on 160 Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019

As the target of winning 400 seats has been set, the BJP will hold PM’s rally clubbing two or three constituencies.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to general elections next year, the BJP is understood to have made a well-thought plan to hold public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 160 Lok Sabha constituencies where the party narrowly lost in the last elections.

The party has identified 160 Lok Sabha seats across the country where BJP candidates lost after giving a tight fight in 2019 elections. A senior party functionary, preferring anonymity, said BJP will not only try to hold the public rallies of the Prime Minister in the identified weak Lok Sabha seats, but also take out special campaigns to enhance the winning prospects of BJP candidates riding on the PM’s massive popularity.

As the target of winning 400 seats has been set, the BJP will hold PM’s rally clubbing two or three constituencies. There will be a hitech arrangement to telecast the rally on bigger screens at different places.
The party has formed a three-member team of senior leaders-- Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawade-- to oversee the work related to the 160 constituencies.

ALSO READ | RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha to prepare roadmap; three-day long meet in Haryana

The BJP think-tank is learnt to have divided the 160 weak seats into different groups, including four constituencies in one cluster. Sources also said that BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders including the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah will also be holding rallies in constituencies, in addition to the proposed PM rallies.

Meanwhile,  sources said that most of the seats out of a total of 160 LS seats are from southern states, including  Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana where the party will start campaigns as part of the mission south.

As part of chalked out strategy to win at least 90-110 out of 160 identified LS seats in 2024, the BJP is learnt to have decided to rope in the senior union ministers. The ministers will be visiting these constituencies and holding rallies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha BJP Narendra Modi
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp