BJP to focus on 160 Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to general elections next year, the BJP is understood to have made a well-thought plan to hold public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 160 Lok Sabha constituencies where the party narrowly lost in the last elections.

The party has identified 160 Lok Sabha seats across the country where BJP candidates lost after giving a tight fight in 2019 elections. A senior party functionary, preferring anonymity, said BJP will not only try to hold the public rallies of the Prime Minister in the identified weak Lok Sabha seats, but also take out special campaigns to enhance the winning prospects of BJP candidates riding on the PM’s massive popularity.

As the target of winning 400 seats has been set, the BJP will hold PM’s rally clubbing two or three constituencies. There will be a hitech arrangement to telecast the rally on bigger screens at different places.

The party has formed a three-member team of senior leaders-- Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawade-- to oversee the work related to the 160 constituencies.

The BJP think-tank is learnt to have divided the 160 weak seats into different groups, including four constituencies in one cluster. Sources also said that BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders including the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah will also be holding rallies in constituencies, in addition to the proposed PM rallies.

Meanwhile, sources said that most of the seats out of a total of 160 LS seats are from southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana where the party will start campaigns as part of the mission south.

As part of chalked out strategy to win at least 90-110 out of 160 identified LS seats in 2024, the BJP is learnt to have decided to rope in the senior union ministers. The ministers will be visiting these constituencies and holding rallies.

