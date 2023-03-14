Muslim body seeks Bihar CM's intervention in Shia Waqf Board land 'encroachment', Maulana's arrest

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A Muslim body has sought the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the alleged encroachment of Shia Waqf Board by the land mafia and also the arrest of Maulana Syed Kazim Shabib in Muzaffarpur when the latter opposed it.

Expressing his displeasure over the arrest, Majlis-e-Ulema Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that Maulana had been arrested by the police on the hint of the land mafia who were selling Waqf Board`s properties.

“Land mafia in complicity with the district and police administration removed the Maulana from their path when he launched a movement against them," he added.

Jawad said that the ‘terror’ of the land mafia was growing as they were allegedly finishing the Waqf Board's properties. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should intervene in the matter and should ensure stern action against the land mafia and also against those authorities who wrongly arrested the Maulana."

The Maulana was arrested a day before the ‘Shia Convention and Save Waqf Conference’. The event has been cancelled following the arrest of Maulana. Ulema Assembly, Delhi president Kaji Askari and Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, Lucknow general secretary Kalve Jawad Naqvi were also scheduled to attend it. The

administration, however, had not given permission to organise the event.

Police had arrested the Maulana under Town police station limits in Muzaffarpur in an old case related to scuffle, firing and a murderous attack. A complaint was also lodged against the Maulana by Motwalli Mirza Mehndi Abbas Ahmed from Haji Ashique Hussain Waqf Estate.

An FIR was lodged against Maulana and others with Muzaffarpur town police station on February 11. Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghav Dayal said that Maulana has been arrested and produced in the court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

PATNA: A Muslim body has sought the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the alleged encroachment of Shia Waqf Board by the land mafia and also the arrest of Maulana Syed Kazim Shabib in Muzaffarpur when the latter opposed it. Expressing his displeasure over the arrest, Majlis-e-Ulema Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that Maulana had been arrested by the police on the hint of the land mafia who were selling Waqf Board`s properties. “Land mafia in complicity with the district and police administration removed the Maulana from their path when he launched a movement against them," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jawad said that the ‘terror’ of the land mafia was growing as they were allegedly finishing the Waqf Board's properties. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should intervene in the matter and should ensure stern action against the land mafia and also against those authorities who wrongly arrested the Maulana." The Maulana was arrested a day before the ‘Shia Convention and Save Waqf Conference’. The event has been cancelled following the arrest of Maulana. Ulema Assembly, Delhi president Kaji Askari and Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, Lucknow general secretary Kalve Jawad Naqvi were also scheduled to attend it. The administration, however, had not given permission to organise the event. Police had arrested the Maulana under Town police station limits in Muzaffarpur in an old case related to scuffle, firing and a murderous attack. A complaint was also lodged against the Maulana by Motwalli Mirza Mehndi Abbas Ahmed from Haji Ashique Hussain Waqf Estate. An FIR was lodged against Maulana and others with Muzaffarpur town police station on February 11. Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghav Dayal said that Maulana has been arrested and produced in the court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.