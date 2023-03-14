Home Nation

Off-duty TTE arrested for urinating on woman passenger on train, sacked by railways

A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, Munna Kumar, the accused, was posted as train ticket examiner in Saharanpur.

Published: 14th March 2023 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Trains-Railways

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An off-duty railway ticket checker allegedly urinated on a passenger on Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express, prompting the Indian Railways to sack him and declaring it has “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

Munna Kumar, said to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested after the incident past midnight on March 13 following a complaint by the passenger's husband at Charbagh station, a GRP official said.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.

The incident has come close on the heels of similar incidents reported on board airlines in recent months.

A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, Kumar was posted as a travel ticket examiner (TTE) in Saharanpur.

The woman and her husband were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar in Punjab, GRP inspector Navratna Gautam told PTI in Lucknow.

Gautam said a probe will be conducted to ascertain if Kumar was drunk at the time of the incident.

In a notice to Kumar, the Northern Railway said, "Your above conduct showing disrespect to women construes serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody. Taking cognisance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of 'removal from service with immediate effect' for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant," the notice signed by the divisional commercial manager said.

Kumar allegedly urinated on the woman's head.

Last week, an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight.

It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

In another case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.

ALSO READ | Drunk student urinates on co-passenger onboard flight

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express urinating on train drunken misbehaviour
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp