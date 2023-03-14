Actor Satish Kaushik death case: Woman who alleged conspiracy to join probe today

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saanvi Malu, the estranged second wife of Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu, will today join the ongoing investigation in the Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik death case.

"Saanvi Malu will join police inquiry and disclose all information and evidence related to the mysterious death of Satish Kaushik ji," her lawyer Advocate Rajendra Chabbra told The New Indian Express.

Earlier on Monday, Saanvi had refused to join the probe, alleging that the Investigative Officer appointed in the actor's death case, who summoned her for questioning, is “tainted and corrupt”.

Delhi Police inspector Vijay Singh issued a notice on March 12 asking Saanvi to join the investigation. “There is reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the inquiry in the complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on March 13 at your home or any other place convenient to you,” the notice read.

Responding to the notice, Saanvi wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora alleging that the same Investigative Officer destroyed crucial evidence in a sexual assault case that was lodged by her last year.

Saanvi Malu, after the death of the Bollywood actor on March 9, 2023, had claimed that her husband Vikas Malu had killed Kaushik for an amount of Rs 15 crore he had taken from the latter.

Meanwhile, Vikas Malu has denounced all allegations made by his wife. The Kuber Director took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself dancing with Satish Kaushik at a Holi party on March 8 and said the deceased actor had been part of his family for the past three decades.

"It did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I'd like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyone's sentiments," he said.



