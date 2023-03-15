Home Nation

Opposition unity in disarray as parties hold separate protests against Centre

Raising the same demand, the TMC chose to go alone by holding a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex. 

Published: 15th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MPs holding their separate protest at the Parliament House complex over the Adani row during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHICRACKS in the Opposition ranks once again came to the fore on Tuesday during protests demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Hindenburg report, which accused the Adani group of fraud and stock manipulation. 

Soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned in the morning due to protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, the Congress and several other parties, including the DMK, CPM, JDU, RJD, NCP, SP and others staged a protest outside Parliament demanding a JPC probe. However, the division among the opposition was apparent as the BRS and AAP chose to stand a little away from other parties, holding placards demanding a JPC investigation.

Raising the same demand, the TMC chose to go alone by holding a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.  The disunity among the parties was also evident at the Opposition party meeting called by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the past two days to fine-tune strategy for the Parliament session. The AAP was present, but TMC stayed away on both days. 

ALSO READ | Parliament adjourned for second day over Adani issue, Rahul's remark

The AAP and the Congress are at loggerheads in several states. The tension between both parties escalated after the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case. While all the other Opposition parties condemned the arrest, Congress welcomed it. The Congress was also missing from the list of signatories after 10 parties wrote to the PM lambasting the misuse of agencies. 

Similarly, the BRS and TMC share rocky ties with the Congress because the parties believe the grand old party is trying to play a big brother’s role. During the recent Meghalaya assembly election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the TMC the B team of the BJP. 

Parliament logjam

Parliament proceedings were paralysed on Tuesday with the BJP seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology and the Congress waving placards with quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speeches during his foreign trips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition JPC Probe Adani vs Hindenburg Adani Group Hindenburg Report Congress TMC AAP BRS
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp