Trouble for Nitish as 17 JDU leaders join Kushwaha

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) received a jolt after a host of leaders quit the party and joined Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by former JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday.

Shambhu Nath Sinha, former general secretary of JD(U), Satish Sharma, former district president of Gaya and Raj Kishore Singh, former district vice president of Gaya, were among 17 leaders who resigned from the primary membership of JD(U) and joined RLJD in presence of Kushwaha.

The development came in the wake of former JD(U) MP from Ara Meena Singh joining BJP after leaving the party last week. “JD(U) has been reduced to a party of four-five leaders. Dedicated workers are slowly being sidelined by the top leadership of the party. That’s why they are feeling isolated and ignored,” Kushwaha said while attacking JD(U) leadership

