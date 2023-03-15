Home Nation

Trouble for Nitish as 17 JDU leaders join Kushwaha

The development came in the wake of former JD(U) MP from Ara Meena Singh joining BJP after leaving old party last week.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) received a jolt after a host of leaders quit the party and joined Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by former JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday.

Shambhu Nath Sinha, former general secretary of JD(U), Satish Sharma, former district president of Gaya and Raj Kishore Singh, former district vice president of Gaya, were among 17 leaders who resigned from the primary membership of JD(U) and joined RLJD in presence of  Kushwaha.

The development came in the wake of former JD(U) MP from Ara Meena Singh joining BJP after leaving the party last week. “JD(U) has been reduced to a party of four-five leaders. Dedicated workers are slowly being sidelined by the top leadership of the party. That’s why they are feeling isolated and ignored,” Kushwaha said while attacking JD(U) leadership

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar JD(U) Upendra Kushwaha Bihar Politics Bihar
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp