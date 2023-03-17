Covid-19 protocol violation 2021: Mother trying for 4-year-old son's bail in Bihar court

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The mother of a 4-year-old child is running from pillar to post in Bihar`s Begusarai district for the grant of bail to him, who faced the charge of violating Covid-19 protocol in 2021.

Begusarai police had registered an FIR against the two-year-old child on the charge of spreading Covid-19 infection. Questioning the validity of lodging a case against the child, senior advocate Rajesh Singh said that any act committed by a child less than seven years of age could not be treated as a crime and could not to also punished for it as per section 82 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The mother who was unaware that police had filed an FIR against her child came to know about it only on Thursday and was desperately trying to get bail for her child. “I have come to court premises to seek bail for my minor son,” she told advocates in court premises.

A large number of people, including advocates also assembled on the court premises to have a glimpse of the child, who was staring blankly, unable to understand why his mother brought him by holding him in her lap. A criminal case was filed against eight people including the child, and his parents at Mufassil police station in Begusarai district on April 10. 2021.

All the accused faced the charges of spreading Covid-19 infection by breaking the barricade put by police in their locality and moving out of the containment zone. The FIR was registered against them on the statement of a local chowkidar Rupesh Kumar, who had reported the matter to the station house officer of Mufassil police station.

Advocate Singh said that an application would be filed in the court for quashing the FIR filed against the child under section 82 of IPC. The mother said that the age of her son was only four as he was only two years of age when the FIR was filed against him.



