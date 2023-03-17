Govt received 118 recommendations against 334 vacancies in HCs: Rajya Sabha informed

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, informed the Rajya Sabha through a written reply that 118 recommendations against the existing 334 vacancies in various high courts have been made by HC Collegiums and the recommendations are at various stages of processing.

The minister also admitted that the government is yet to receive recommendations for 216 vacancies of judges, adding that there was no vacancy in the SC as on March 10. In the 25 High Courts against the sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges, 780 judges are working and the rest vacancies 334 are to be filled up.

The minister in a written reply to a question said, " At present, there are a total of 118 proposals recommended by High Court Collegiums which are at various stages of processing. The recommendations against 216 vacancies in the high courts are yet to be received from the High Court Collegiums".

He informed the House that the filling up of vacancies in the high courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process requiring consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities.

He said that the vacancies keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges to the apex court and the government is sincerely committed to filling up of vacancy expeditiously in a time-bound manner.

In his reply, the minister informed the RS that the government has always been requesting high court chief justices that while sending proposals for an appointment, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities and women

to ensure "social diversity" in the appointment of HC judges.

In reply to a specific question in the same written reply, the minister reiterated that all transfers are to be made in the public interest for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country.

