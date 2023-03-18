Home Nation

All modes of worship reach the same goal, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Speaking after releasing the Urdu version of Samveda, he underlined the Vedas’ acknowledgement of various paths undertaken by people to realise the spiritual truth.

Published: 18th March 2023

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Different people may have different modes of worship or practising their faith, but all ways reach the same goal and this essence of universal truth must be realised by all and sundry, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Speaking after releasing the Urdu version of Samveda, he underlined the Vedas’ acknowledgement of various paths undertaken by people to realise the spiritual truth. “This must be realised and the world needs this understanding at this time when the world is in conflict and strife is on the rise.”

Samveda, the oldest Veda of Hinduism, has been translated into Urdu by a noted film script writer Md Iqbal Durrani, who termed the Samveda as a way to show the true meaning of life to the people of all faiths.

Quoting various parables sourced from ancient texts, the RSS chief said that the truth remains true for everyone, though it can be perceived in different ways or realised through different practices. Stressing the need for having a stronger practice of interfaith harmony, Bhagwat said that the Samveda shows the ways for it to all. 

