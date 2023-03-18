Uproar in Madhya Pradesh House persists over tribal woman’s death

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged murder of a young tribal woman by her OBC live-in partner and the subsequent death of a tribal youth in firing in protests over the woman’s death outside a police outpost in Indore district on Wednesday continued to rock the Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

The opposition Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the booking of the deceased tribal youth Bherulal and the deceased tribal woman’s kin in an attempt-to-murder case pertaining to the attack on the police on Wednesday’s protests.

Around 15 police personnel were hurt in the protests in which a police vehicle was set ablaze. The deceased’s live-in partner belongs to the Patidar community. The issue was raised in the Assembly on Friday, after the question hour.

Former home minister and senior Congress MLA Bala Bachchan, who had led a Congress delegation on Thursday to the site of the incident and houses of victim families raised the issue of police registering an attempt to murder case against the deceased woman’s kin and tribal youth.



