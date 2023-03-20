Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official told PTI.

A crime branch official confirmed to PTI that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Aniksha has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 385 (extortion) of the IPC and Sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption.

Interestingly, as per the FIR, Amruta wore designer clothes and jewellery offered by Anishka at promotional events and even released a book by her. Both were allegedly in touch since 2015 and Anishka was a frequent visitor to the Fadnavis’ official bungalow. Amruta has alleged that after she blocked Anishka’s number, the latter began to threaten and conspire against her and her husband.

(With inputs from Sudhir Suryawanshi)

