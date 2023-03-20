Home Nation

Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused the daughter of the bookie of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Published: 20th March 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official told PTI.

A crime branch official confirmed to PTI that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Aniksha has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 385 (extortion) of the IPC and Sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption.

Interestingly, as per the FIR, Amruta wore designer clothes and jewellery offered by Anishka at promotional events and even released a book by her. Both were allegedly in touch since 2015 and Anishka was a frequent visitor to the Fadnavis’ official bungalow. Amruta has alleged that after she blocked Anishka’s number, the latter began to threaten and conspire against her and her husband.

(With inputs from Sudhir Suryawanshi)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bookie Anil Jaisinghani Aniksha Jaisinghani Amruta fadnavis
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp