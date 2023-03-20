Home Nation

Crackdown on preacher Amritpal Singh: Punjab Police invokes NSA against five men

The NSA has been slapped on four detenues -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri' Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Patiala, on March 19, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'.

Addressing the media here, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill further said the preacher was on the run and efforts were on to nab him.

He said six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

Gill also said that police suspect an "ISI angle" and foreign funding in the matter.

The NSA has been invoked against five people linked to the outfit, he said in response to a question.

The stringent law has been invoked against four detenues -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri' Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

He further said that the NSA has also been invoked against Harjit Singh, who surrendered on Saturday night in Jalandhar.

Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh, will also be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.

In the wake of the action against the radical preacher, Gill said police were taking out flag marches in the state and peace committee meetings were being held in all districts.

There is complete peace in Punjab, he added.

The official also urged people not to lend ears to rumours and fake news, saying strict action will be taken against those found involved in the same.

The police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

INTERVIEW | An armed struggle is always the last option, if it is imposed on us: Amritpal Singh

READ MORE: Punjab's Amritpal Singh aka 'Bhindranwale 2.0': Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritpal Singh Waris Punjab De Khalistan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp