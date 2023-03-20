Home Nation

Visva Bharati issues notice to Amartya Sen

The varsity has accused the economist of ‘’unauthorised occupation’’ of part of the plot.

Published: 20th March 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Visva Bharati University

Visva Bharati University

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Visva Bharati University authorities on Sunday served a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him or any of his representatives to be present at the central varsity’s Santiniketan office on March 29 with all documents related to his land where Sen’s ancestral home is located.

Sen has been asked to give valid reasons as to why the varsity authorities should not evict him from the 13 decimal of the 1.38 acre leased out to his father Asutosh Sen that he is in his illegal possession now. 
Earlier, the university authorities sent a letter to Sen for a suitable date and time for a joint survey of the plot of his ancestral residence.  The varsity has accused the economist of ‘’unauthorised occupation’’ of part of the plot.

ALSO READ | Visva-Bharati seeks to undertake joint survey of Amartya Sen's land

However, the survey could not be conducted as there was no response from Sen. On January 30, Mamata met Sen and handed over land-related documents to him corroborating his claim that he was the rightful lessee of 1.38 acres of land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visva Bharati University Amartya Sen
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp