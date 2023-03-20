Visva Bharati issues notice to Amartya Sen

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Visva Bharati University authorities on Sunday served a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him or any of his representatives to be present at the central varsity’s Santiniketan office on March 29 with all documents related to his land where Sen’s ancestral home is located.

Sen has been asked to give valid reasons as to why the varsity authorities should not evict him from the 13 decimal of the 1.38 acre leased out to his father Asutosh Sen that he is in his illegal possession now.

Earlier, the university authorities sent a letter to Sen for a suitable date and time for a joint survey of the plot of his ancestral residence. The varsity has accused the economist of ‘’unauthorised occupation’’ of part of the plot.

ALSO READ | Visva-Bharati seeks to undertake joint survey of Amartya Sen's land

However, the survey could not be conducted as there was no response from Sen. On January 30, Mamata met Sen and handed over land-related documents to him corroborating his claim that he was the rightful lessee of 1.38 acres of land.

KOLKATA: Visva Bharati University authorities on Sunday served a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him or any of his representatives to be present at the central varsity’s Santiniketan office on March 29 with all documents related to his land where Sen’s ancestral home is located. Sen has been asked to give valid reasons as to why the varsity authorities should not evict him from the 13 decimal of the 1.38 acre leased out to his father Asutosh Sen that he is in his illegal possession now. Earlier, the university authorities sent a letter to Sen for a suitable date and time for a joint survey of the plot of his ancestral residence. The varsity has accused the economist of ‘’unauthorised occupation’’ of part of the plot. ALSO READ | Visva-Bharati seeks to undertake joint survey of Amartya Sen's landgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the survey could not be conducted as there was no response from Sen. On January 30, Mamata met Sen and handed over land-related documents to him corroborating his claim that he was the rightful lessee of 1.38 acres of land.