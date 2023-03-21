In a first, cops gun down bootlegger in ‘dry’ Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police’s guns have finally started blazing against illicit liquor traders, who have virtually kept law enforcing agencies on tenterhook ever since prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016.

Late on Sunday, a 25-year-old bootlegger was gunned down and three others were arrested following an encounter with police in Sitamarhi, close to the India-Nepal border.

The deceased was later identified as Prince Kumar alias Nepali, a resident of Budhnagra under Nanpur police station in Sitamarhi district. The incident took place around midnight when Prince Kumar started indiscriminate firing in a Dalit hamlet of Budhnagra village.

A police team reached the spot after hearing the sounds of gunfire. Prince, who was hiding in a nearby chicken farm, started opening fire at the police team. The police personnel retaliated in self-defence, causing bullet injuries to the alleged bootlegger.

Locals said that two other associates of Prince also received gunshot injuries in exchange for fire but they managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Sitamarhi superintendent of police Har Kishore Rai said a search operation has been launched following the attack on the police team.

He said while two cases were lodged against the deceased in Muzaffarpur’s Katra police station, one case was pending in Sitamarhi. The cases in which Prince had been booked are related to violation of new Prohibition law. ADGP J S Gangwar said three arrested have been identified as Vishal Singh, Sonu Kumar and Rupesh Kumar.

