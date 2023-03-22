Hunt for Amritpal: How radical preacher gave Punjab cops the slip

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid reports on how radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues to hoodwink the Punjab police, Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday slammed the state government, asking it to file a status report on the police operations against the radical preacher.

The Punjab government informed the HC that the NSA was invoked against the pro-Khalistani. Video clips have emerged showing how Amritpal changed his vehicle and went to a gurdwara to change his clothes to western attire before fleeing on a motorcycle on Saturday.

A series of video clips show the separatist sympathiser in his Mercedes but can later be seen switching to Brezza on Saturday when the police launched a crackdown against him. In a new photo that appeared on social media, Amritpal could be seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, trying to change his appearance to get away from the police.“The Brezza car in which Amritpal fled has been recovered.

Four of his associates — Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh — who helped him flee in the Brezza have been arrested. A 315-bore rifle, swords and walkie-talkie were recovered from them,” said IGP (Headquarters), Sukhchain Singh Gill on Tuesday. “Amritpal might have changed appearance, so we are releasing pictures for identification,” he added.

Computer-generated photos of self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

Meanwhile, during a hearing on the habeas corpus petition on Tuesday seeking Waris Punjab De chief’s production in court, Justice NS Shekhawat pulled up the state government over Amritpal giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure. “When there were 5-6 FIRs and you are saying there are 5-6 criminal cases against him, how did he manage to escape? What were 80,000 cops doing?,” the bench of Justice NS Shekhawat observed.

Social media manager arrested

Gurinderpal Singh alias Guri Aujla, an NRI from the UK who used to manage the social media account of Amritpal Singh, has been held and booked under NSA.

Fresh case against uncle, driver

A fresh case has been lodged against Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh, and Harpreet Singh, the driver, for helping him flee.

