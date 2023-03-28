Rahul's Savarkar jibe: MVA's split inevitable if issue gets stretched, say experts

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

NEW DELHI: The VD Savarkar issue is likely to spell trouble for the three-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, particularly between the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last week following a court verdict in a defamation case, had said that he is not Savarkar. "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul said on Saturday in a press conference.

“The trouble in the MVA alliance will divide the Opposition and that will give a huge advantage to the BJP ahead of the key elections. Savarkar is a very sensitive issue for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The BJP is continuously cornering the Shiv Sena over the Savarkar issue since the birth of MVA. The split in MVA will be a big setback to the opposition in Maharashtra. So both the parties have to set their limit when it comes to the Savarkar issue,” said a senior political observer.



Uddhav Thackeray and his party mouthpiece have warned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not to attack and humiliate their idol VD Savarkar. "Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting to safeguard democracy and save democracy, but he should not continue to insult and humiliate our idol VD Savarkar who has sacrificed his life for the country. In the fight against the BJP, we are with Rahul Gandhi and Congress, but he should be aware when it comes to criticizing VD Savarkar. We will not tolerate this,” Uddhav Thackeray warned.

He further said, “By questioning Savarkar's loyalty towards the country, Rahul Gandhi should not deviate his focus. Democracy is under threat under BJP rule. BJP is deliberately harassing Rahul Gandhi, but he should not lose his focus. If we lose focus, then our country will march toward dictatorship. If we allow this time to get wasted, then democracy will cease to exist. 2024 will be the last election."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress said that it is a well-known fact that the Shiv Sena and the Congress have different views as far as the Savarkar issue is concerned.



“The Congress party has never compromised with its ideologies. Congress is a party that advocates interfaith equality and does not hate any religion or person. Congress walks along with people from all castes,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.



“To keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, the Congress, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP came together by formalizing the common minimum program. Currently, the battle to save the country, democracy, and constitution is more important than any issue. The Congress party's stance towards Savarkar is clear since the beginning, there is nothing new in it. But the ruling party is trying to split the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the issue, but they will not succeed, we will continue to be united,” Patole added.

