Umesh Pal kidnapping case: Atiq Ahmed, two accomplices get life term; seven acquitted 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The MP/MLA court of Prayagraj, on Tuesday, sentenced gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and two others to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2007 abduction case of Umesh Pal, an eye-witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder.

Pronouncing them guilty in the case, the court slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on each. Meanwhile, seven other accused, including Atiq’s brother Ashraf were acquitted by the court.

Atiq Ahmad, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Shaukat Haneef were convicted by the court under sections 364 A/34, 120B, 147, 323/149, 341, 342, 504,506 (2) in the 2007 abduction case.

As per sources, Ashraf, Atiq’s younger brother, who was among the ten main accused in the case, was exonerated by the court as the prosecution failed to prove his complicity as he was in jail when Umesh Pal was abducted.

Upon hearing the ruling by special judge Dr Dinesh Chandra Shukla of MP/MLA court, the gangster fainted saying that the sentence was too much.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Ahmed’s plea seeking protection in connection with the case. The apex court directed Ahmed’s lawyer to approach the High Court with his grievances instead.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ahmed, raising apprehensions about being shifted to a prison in Uttar Pradesh.

READ HERE | Another man accused of killing witness Umesh Pal killed in UP Police encounter

Appearing on behalf of Ahmed, his counsel alleged that the former Samajwadi Party MP’s life is under threat. “If this court denies the petitioner protection, it would mean a death warrant for Atiq Ahmed,” his counsel said, according to Live Law.

To which, the apex court responded by saying, “This is not a matter for this court. Go back to high court.”

Atiq and Ashraf were produced before a court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal and his two police guards in Prayagraj on February 24.

Umesh was an eyewitness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case in which both Atiq and his brother Ashraf are prime accused along with Atiq’s wife Shaista, his son Asad and their other aides.

Both Shaista and Asad are on the run since the killing of Umesh Pal.

According to Umesh’s wife, Jaya, in 2006 the former MP and his associates kidnapped her husband and forced him to give a statement in their favour in court.

Reacting to Tuesday’s order, Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi and his widow Jaya Pal welcomed the verdict saying that Ashraf should not be acquitted as he could not be seen separately. He has been a partner of Atiq in all his criminal activities.

Umesh Pal’s family demanded a death sentence for the gangster Atiq and his cohorts in the murder case of the lawyer.

