Undertrial prisoner shot dead in court premises in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants on court premises in Bihar's Saharsa district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Kumar, who was arrested by police earlier in connection with a murder case at Bangaon police station in Saharsa district.

The assailants sprayed bullets at Prabhakar when he was brought to court for his production in a murder case pending against him. The victim was rushed to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The criminals, however, escaped on their motorbikes parked outside the court premises.

A police constable Kailash Karn said that the criminals opened fire when Prabhakar was being escorted to prisoners' lock up after his production in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate-I. The assailants were three in number and escaped on motorbikes after hurling firearms in the air.

Saharsa superintendent of police Lipi Singh visited the spot and inquired about the incident. A large number of advocates and litigants had assembled at the site of occurrence when the district police chief visited the spot after the daylight killing.

She told the media that CCTV footage of the entire incident has been obtained and an investigation was started. One of the suspects has been detained by the police. One country-made pistol and five live cartridges have also been seized from his possession, she revealed.

The incident has, however, exposed security arrangements inside the court premises. Police officials said that the deceased was arrested by then station house officer Bangaon police station Kamlesh Kumar in a murder case.



