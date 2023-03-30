Home Nation

Udhampur IED blasts: NIA files chargesheet against two LeT operatives

Mohd Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohd Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna have been charged with trying to revive terrorist activities in Jammu

Published: 30th March 2023

Officials inspect a bus that was damaged in the blast at Udhampur on Thursday | PTI

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two LeT operatives following an investigation into the Udhampur IED blasts that were triggered through Pakistan-based handlers.

Mohd Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohd Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna have been charged with trying to revive terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of militants on the ground and surrendered terrorists and activating and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts.

The NIA had taken over investigations into the case on November 15, 2022 from the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

NIA investigations revealed that Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by the Centre, who is now operating from Pakistan. Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur District of J&K, which had inflicted injuries to two persons.

Pinna was initially a resident of Doda district in J&K. In 1997, he joined the terrorist ranks of Hizb Ul Mujahideen and was involved in the execution of various terrorist acts in J&K. He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler who is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities in the Jammu region of J&K.

Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector. Pinna used drones and dead drop methods for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs. On 28th September, Adil planted 2 IEDs in two different buses, which were plying between Basnatgarh and Udhampur. One blast took place around midnight on 28th and the other in the early hours of 29th September.

After his arrest, Adil made disclosures about hoarding of explosives for future attacks. Two more IEDs, three Sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD timers were recovered from Adil’s residence. These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan.

The NIA unravelled all these facts and filed a chargesheet against Adil and Pinna under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of IPC, sections 3 & 4 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

