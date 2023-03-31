Home Nation

Court grants transit remand of 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani to MP police in bootlegging case

Meanwhile, additional sessions court is expected to pass an order on Jaisinghani's bail in the case filed by Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Friday allowed Madhya Pradesh police's plea, seeking the transit remand of alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a bootlegging case registered against him there.

Jaisinghani is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the Mumbai police in a case related to demanding bribe and extortion from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The MP police submitted that his transit remand was required in connection with the case registered against him under sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, additional sessions court is expected to pass an order on Jaisinghani's bail in the case filed by Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday.

The alleged bookie's daughter, Aniksha Jaisinghani, who is also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister's wife, police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo.

They have been booked under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Jaisinghani Amruta fadnavis Aniksha Jaisinghan
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp