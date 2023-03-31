India’s partition in 1947 was artificial, even people in Pakistan are realising mistake: RSS chief

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Maintaining that the partition of undivided India into two parts in 1947 was “artificial,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that even people in Pakistan are now realising the mistake.

“The division of the country in 1947 was artificial. A person was then brought for demarcation and given three months. But that person hardly knew anything about it. That person admitted later that he did not know himself what was actually done by him. Even those now in the land called Pakistan are realizing that partition was a mistake. Those who separated from undivided India, out of bigotry, are sad, while those who left their land and settled in India have made their lives prosperous through their Purusharth (efforts),” Bhagwat said, while addressing a large gathering of the Sindhi community from across India and abroad in Bhopal on Friday.

Addressing the event to mark the birth centenary of revolutionary Hemu Kalani organised by Bhartiya Sindhu Sabha at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, the RSS chief said, "What mistake was committed then (partition of India) will certainly be rectified, you’ve to be ready for it. How it will happen, I don’t know. Saying that India will attack Pakistan for it is totally wrong, as we don’t follow the culture of invasion, we only believe in giving a befitting reply for self-defence."

“Akhand Bharat (undivided India) is the truth, while divided India is a nightmare. You (Sindhi community) know India on both sides and can rebuild India there again,” Bhagwat said, while appealing to the young Sindhi community to stick to their roots and preserve their origin and culture.

ALSO READ | All modes of worship reach the same goal, says RSS chief Bhagwat

“Don’t be misled by divisive forces, you hail from the land of Sindhu and Sindh, from which the word Hindu derives its name. This means you are Hindus.”

Addressing the gathering, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a series of announcements on demands put by the Sindhi community, which has a sizeable presence in cities, like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Katni and have significant voter base in 5-10 seats of these cities of MP.

Chouhan made the key announcements, among them including in the school curriculum life stories of historical Sindhi icons, spanning from Raja Dahir (last Hindu ruler of Sindh) to revolutionary Hemu Kalani and Amar Shaheed Bhagat Kanwar Ram.

He also announced restarting arrangements to send pilgrims from the state to the annual Sindhu Darshan festival in Ladakh and granting Rs 25,000 per passenger for it under the Mukyamnatri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

He also announced raising the annual budget for Sindhi Sahitya Academy to Rs 5 crore and installing statues of revolutionary Hemu Kalani at Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

Further, the MP CM announced a museum for conserving Sindhi history and culture in Bhopal.

He also said norms have been laid down for providing pattas to Sindhi migrants at low cost, under which eligible displaced Sindhi people will be given ownership rights of land by setting up special camps.

The event also saw felicitation of leading personalities of the Sindhi community from across the globe, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee oncologist Dr Suresh Advani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani, Dubai-based NRI entrepreneur Ram Buxani, leading advocate and Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani, young filmmaker Satram Ramani and educationist and social activist Anita Gurnani.

BHOPAL: Maintaining that the partition of undivided India into two parts in 1947 was “artificial,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that even people in Pakistan are now realising the mistake. “The division of the country in 1947 was artificial. A person was then brought for demarcation and given three months. But that person hardly knew anything about it. That person admitted later that he did not know himself what was actually done by him. Even those now in the land called Pakistan are realizing that partition was a mistake. Those who separated from undivided India, out of bigotry, are sad, while those who left their land and settled in India have made their lives prosperous through their Purusharth (efforts),” Bhagwat said, while addressing a large gathering of the Sindhi community from across India and abroad in Bhopal on Friday. Addressing the event to mark the birth centenary of revolutionary Hemu Kalani organised by Bhartiya Sindhu Sabha at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, the RSS chief said, "What mistake was committed then (partition of India) will certainly be rectified, you’ve to be ready for it. How it will happen, I don’t know. Saying that India will attack Pakistan for it is totally wrong, as we don’t follow the culture of invasion, we only believe in giving a befitting reply for self-defence."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Akhand Bharat (undivided India) is the truth, while divided India is a nightmare. You (Sindhi community) know India on both sides and can rebuild India there again,” Bhagwat said, while appealing to the young Sindhi community to stick to their roots and preserve their origin and culture. ALSO READ | All modes of worship reach the same goal, says RSS chief Bhagwat “Don’t be misled by divisive forces, you hail from the land of Sindhu and Sindh, from which the word Hindu derives its name. This means you are Hindus.” Addressing the gathering, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a series of announcements on demands put by the Sindhi community, which has a sizeable presence in cities, like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Katni and have significant voter base in 5-10 seats of these cities of MP. Chouhan made the key announcements, among them including in the school curriculum life stories of historical Sindhi icons, spanning from Raja Dahir (last Hindu ruler of Sindh) to revolutionary Hemu Kalani and Amar Shaheed Bhagat Kanwar Ram. He also announced restarting arrangements to send pilgrims from the state to the annual Sindhu Darshan festival in Ladakh and granting Rs 25,000 per passenger for it under the Mukyamnatri Teerth Darshan Yojana. He also announced raising the annual budget for Sindhi Sahitya Academy to Rs 5 crore and installing statues of revolutionary Hemu Kalani at Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. Further, the MP CM announced a museum for conserving Sindhi history and culture in Bhopal. He also said norms have been laid down for providing pattas to Sindhi migrants at low cost, under which eligible displaced Sindhi people will be given ownership rights of land by setting up special camps. The event also saw felicitation of leading personalities of the Sindhi community from across the globe, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee oncologist Dr Suresh Advani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani, Dubai-based NRI entrepreneur Ram Buxani, leading advocate and Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani, young filmmaker Satram Ramani and educationist and social activist Anita Gurnani.