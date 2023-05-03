Home Nation

'Hello India! Peace. Shanti': Pakistani journalists cross Wagah border into India for SCO meet

All eyes are on Bilawal Bhutto's in-person presence at the meet in Goa and whether his arrival would lead to a thaw in relations between India and Pakistan.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the meeting in Goa (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Pakistani journalists crossed the Wagah border in Punjab to enter India for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Goa (May 4-5). Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari is coming to attend this meeting in person.

The journalists include Murtaza Solangi, Executive Editor of Nayadaur Media, Mona Khan from Independent Urdu, Qurrat ul Ain Shirazi, Azaz Syed from Geo News, Kamran Yousaf and Munizae Jahangir.

"Short distances, long conflicts, lingering tensions and many missed opportunities is the story of India and Pakistan. Hope Bilawal Bhutto will ease tensions and lower the political temperature," tweeted Munizae Jahangir after crossing into India. She also said they were hopeful that Bilawal Bhutto and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would have bilateral talks.

ALSO READ | China's Foreign Minister to visit India for SCO meet, will then head to Pakistan

"Hello India! Peace. Shanti," tweeted Murtaza Solangi after crossing over into India, while Qurrat ul Ain Shirazi on reaching Delhi said the rains reminded her of Lahore.

India has granted visas to these Pakistani journalists to cover the SCO meet in Goa.

All eyes are on Bilawal Bhutto's in-person presence at the meet in Goa and whether his arrival would lead to a thaw in relations between India and Pakistan.

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," said a statement issued by the Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar reached Goa on Wednesday, ahead of the SCO meet. He is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. There is no clarity on whether there would be a bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto.

