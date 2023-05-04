Supreme Court closes women wrestlers plea for FIR against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court closed the proceedings in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Thursday. The petition has been closed by the court as two FIRs have been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh by the Delhi Police.

The bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala accordingly in their order said, “Purpose of the plea was to ensure the register of FIR which has now been registered. Apart from the registration of FIR, this court had passed other directions for the purpose of ensuring security for the complainants. DCP has filed an affidavit indicating that proper security has been provided to the minor complainant and after making an assessment of threat perception due arrangements have been made for security. Having due regard to the ambit of the proceedings and registering of FIR we close the proceedings at this stage. The petitioners will be at liberty in case of any other relief will be at liberty to either approach the jurisdictional magistrate or HC under 226 art and 482 CrPC, 1973.”

CJI DY Chandrachud remarked that SC was “concerned with the investigation,” however, the bench refused to monitor the investigation by appointing former SC or HC judge. The SC has however granted the petitioners liberty to approach a jurisdictional magistrate or Delhi HC for any other directions.

VIDEO | "The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/EpSk6dc3ZL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

“We are closing it at this stage, we have given you the liberty to either approach the jurisdictional magistrate. We are not saying that this is not worthy of monitoring but the remit of the plea here was limited but we went one step further. If you are aggrieved by the order of Jurisdictional Magistrate, then you can approach the DHC,” CJI DY Chandrachud remarked when Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda said that the “Delhi Police would drag its feet” since SC has closed the proceedings before it.

During the hearing, SG Tushar Mehta for the Delhi Police told the court that proper security has been provided to the minor in Rohtak with two armed personnel at her residence. He also said although there was no threat perception, three armed personnel have been deployed round the clock to provide security to the remaining complainants.

The statements of the complainants were recorded under section 161 CrPC on April 29 and May 3 and the process for recording the statements under section 164 CrPC before the Magistrate will be initiated, he said.

Mehta in the hearing had also objected to the petitioners urging the court to chalk the chronology of the investigation.

While objecting he said, “There is something more than what meets the eye” and “it may not be proper for either the complainants or the court to decide the chronology or the manner of investigation. We are investigating neutrally. It has its own hazard. Statements of complainants have already been recorded and some more statements will be recorded in a day or two. 2 witnesses will be examined tomorrow. Trust the force. We are concerned with the complainants and it will have to be done independently and it’s being done by v senior lady IPS officer,” he said.

Refuting the allegations of drunk police personnel manhandling the women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, Mehta had said, “Everyone was medically tested and they were not found to be drunk. Police personnel also suffered injuries.”

