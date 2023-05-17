Atiq-Ashraf double murder: Police may conduct lie detector, narco tests of three assailants

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to verify the statements given by the three assailants who gunned down mafia duo Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on April 15, the Prayagraj police department is contemplating conducting lie detector and narco tests.

Police officials said that a chargesheet in the case is to be filed soon to start an early trial of the three accused. If necessary, police will take the court’s permission for lie detector and narco tests.

It may be recalled that the three assailants, Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya had claimed that they killed Atiq and Ashraf to earn money and fame in the world of crime. In order to verify the veracity of this statement, if the police authorities proceed with the lie detector and Narco test of the three accused, they would have to get permission from the court.

Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda and his two aides Arun Kumar Maurya of Kasganj and Mohit Purane (aka Sunny Singh) are accused of gunning down Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf while the mafia brothers were being brought for medical examination to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital. At the time, the two mafioso-turned-politicians were in a four-day police custody remand.

Of the three assailants, Sunny is believed to have a criminal history and is associated with Sunder Bhati Gang. However, during the interrogation by Special Investigation Team (SIT), Sunny Singh’s links with Delhi -based Gogi gang had also come to the fore.

During the interrogation, Sunny Singh is believed to have claimed that a Delhi-based gangster Jitendra Gogi had provided him with sophisticated Turkey-made Girsan and Jigana pistols to kill his rival, Tillu Tajpuria. Notably, Sunny had fled with firearms after the murder of Gogi at Rohini Court of Delhi in 2021.

As per the police sources, during the interrogation, Sunny claimed that he and Lavlesh used a Zigana pistol and Arun used Munger manufactured pistol to kill Atiq and Ashraf.

Despite taking the three assailants on four-day police custody remand, the SIT failed to extract much information and their motive to kill Atiq and Ashraf. Moreover, police also failed to get many details by scanning the call details of the mobile numbers and the two phones which the assailants were using.

Police also failed to connect links of their statements after verifying them through scientific investigation. Many questions in connection with the incident remain unanswered. It is also hard to believe authorities that the three assailants themselves planned the sensational murders of the two mafia brothers without any help.

Also read: UP Police recreates crime scene of Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case

