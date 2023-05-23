Home Nation

Cub born to Namibian cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

The unnamed female cub is the first to succumb amongst the four cubs that were born to the mother called Jwala on 29 March 2023. 
 

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Cheetah_Cub

Cheetah cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Siyaya aka Jwala on March 29.. (Photo | Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh: In yet another tragic piece of news from Kuno National Park, a cheetah cub has died causing much concern among the forest department officials as they are trying to ascertain the case of death. 

In a row of deaths jolting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious cheetahs relocation programme, a female cub died at one of the big enclosures of Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), where it was kept along with three other siblings and mother after birth from Namibian cheetah Siyaya aka Jwala on March 29.

As per a senior official, with the first casualty of the cheetah cub (which happened on Tuesday), the KNP is now left with 17 adult and semi-adult Namibian and South African cheetahs and three cubs born to the Namibian mother.

Notably, in the past few months, three cheetahs have already died at the National Park, raising fingers at the Kuno management and administration.

The series of cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park began in March this year when Namibian female cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment. Later, on April 23, a male South African cheetah named Uday died due to cardiopulmonary failure, while 16 days later a South African female cheetah named Daksha died reportedly due to injuries sustained during violent mating by South African male coalition Vayu and Agni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, 2022

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952 but 8 cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the m government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Later on, 12 more Cheetahs were brought from South Africa and rehabilitated to Kuno National Park on February 18.

Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetahs was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines. 

Also read: Second cheetah brought from Africa dies in India

Read more: Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno months after relocation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuno National Park Madhya Pradesh cheetah cub
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp