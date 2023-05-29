Road to 2024: Meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 12

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A much-awaited meeting of Opposition parties to chalk out strategy to counter the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to be held in Patna on June 12. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will chair the meeting.

Nitish hinted at the proposed meeting of Opposition parties to be held in the state capital on June 12 while speaking on the concluding day of the two-day conclave of the JD(U) office bearers in Patna on Sunday.

Kumar, the JD(U)'s supremo, has been pitching for "opposition unity" ever since he snapped ties with the BJP in August last year, following accusations that the ally was trying to create fissures in his party and diminish his standing. Leaders from several parties have thanked him on the occasion and appreciated his step.

"We have been working for Opposition unity ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar. The positive result of our efforts for uniting Opposition parties against BJP will be visible soon," he asserted.

He said the date of the meeting has been finalised after consultation with leaders from Opposition parties across the country. On May 22, Nitish had called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

At the joint press conference, both Rahul and Nitish had said that the date of the meeting of Opposition parties would be finalised in two-three days. The leaders of over two dozen non-BJP parties will attend the meeting.

Earlier, Nitish had met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and leaders from the Left parties.

As part of the "opposition unity" drive, Kumar has held parleys with not only Congress allies like Uddhav and Pawar but also its opponents like Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, ostensibly to seek land for a Bihar government guest house in that state, is being used by BJP to mock Kumar as the Biju Janata Dal supremo has virtually ruled out joining any broader formation.

In fact, the idea of hosting a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna was floated by Banerjee, who had invoked the memory of Jayaprakash Narayan upon meeting Kumar in Kolkata last month.

All eyes would now be on which parties agree to be represented in the meeting, given faultlines like Congress' mistrust of Kejriwal and KCR and Banerjee's famed rivalry with the Left.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

