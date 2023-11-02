Delhi CM Kejriwal questions legality of ED summons

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality.

"The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Kejriwal stated in his reply to ED.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. the policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months.

The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crores, which is tentatively established.

The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and was deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

