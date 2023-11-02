Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends fast, gives govt two-month deadline to resolve issue

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday ended his nine-day fast after meeting with a government delegation.

He ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he would lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months.

Jarange Patil withdrew the fast after a delegation of ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike. A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange.

He demanded “fool-proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.

READ MORE | Panel report submitted amid Maratha quota stir

NCP minister Dhanjay Munde, BJP minister Atul Save and Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant were part of this three-minister delegation that met Jarange Patil earlier on Thursday at his village in Jalna district and resolved the deadlock over Maratha reservations and agitations.

"Jarange wanted to give an extension upto December 24 only, but the government delegations sought January 2 as the deadline to grant the reservations to the Maratha community. It was also assured during this period, the state government appointed Justice Sandeep Shinde committee would complete its task of collecting old records and documents of the Nizam era and submit its report by December 24. Then, this report will be tabled on the floor of the House during the winter session of the state assembly and passed,” said a person who is privy to this development.

“Earlier, the government sought one month, but we gave them 10 days more. Now, we are giving two months. But after that, there will be no extension. If the government betrays us, then there will be Chalo Mumbai – Let’s go to Mumbai and will block all services of the state government. All Marathas will come to Mumbai and will not return till the reservations to Marathas are not granted,” Jarange Patil said.

READ MORE | Maratha reservation body threatens Manipur-like situation if quota denied

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday ended his nine-day fast after meeting with a government delegation. He ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he would lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. Jarange Patil withdrew the fast after a delegation of ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike. A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He demanded “fool-proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance. READ MORE | Panel report submitted amid Maratha quota stir NCP minister Dhanjay Munde, BJP minister Atul Save and Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant were part of this three-minister delegation that met Jarange Patil earlier on Thursday at his village in Jalna district and resolved the deadlock over Maratha reservations and agitations. "Jarange wanted to give an extension upto December 24 only, but the government delegations sought January 2 as the deadline to grant the reservations to the Maratha community. It was also assured during this period, the state government appointed Justice Sandeep Shinde committee would complete its task of collecting old records and documents of the Nizam era and submit its report by December 24. Then, this report will be tabled on the floor of the House during the winter session of the state assembly and passed,” said a person who is privy to this development. “Earlier, the government sought one month, but we gave them 10 days more. Now, we are giving two months. But after that, there will be no extension. If the government betrays us, then there will be Chalo Mumbai – Let’s go to Mumbai and will block all services of the state government. All Marathas will come to Mumbai and will not return till the reservations to Marathas are not granted,” Jarange Patil said. READ MORE | Maratha reservation body threatens Manipur-like situation if quota denied Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp