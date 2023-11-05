'Before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember...' Mahua Moitra warns BJP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mounting her attack against Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chief Vinod Sonkar, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday claimed that the BJP MP had asked her 'cheap sordid irrelevant questions' when she appeared before the panel on November 2, in connection with the cash-for-query scandal.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the TMC MP warned BJP saying that she has the 'exact' transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim.

"Shaking in my skin to know BJP planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she said in a post on X.

"Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative, remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman's cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition's protests, my protests - all there in official black and white. Besharam and Behuda," she added.

Moitra and opposition members of the panel "walked out" of the meeting on Thursday afternoon. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

Among those who walked out were BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged that she was subjected to humiliating personal questions from the panel.

She further described the episode as "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)" referring to the chapter in Mahabharat, where Kauravas humiliated Padavas' queen Draupadi in darbar.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mahua stated that "unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour was meted out" to her during the meeting.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar on Thursday alleged that "un-parliamentary language" was used by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against him and other members during cross-examination following her deposition before the panel.

Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes.

Both Dubey and Jai Dehadrai have appeared before the Ethics Committee.

