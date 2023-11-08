Home Nation

Gaza journalist, 42 family members killed in Israeli airstrikes

Israeli forces have told news agencies that they cannot guarantee the safety of journalists working in Gaza, as they have begun their ground offensive into the city.

Published: 08th November 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian reporter Mohammad Abu Hasira. (Photo posted by WAFA news agency)

By Online Desk

Palestinian reporter Mohammad Abu Hasira was recently killed alongside 42 of his family members, including his sons, after Israel bombed their house in Gaza City, Palestine news agency WAFA reported.

As of November 7, Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) investigations showed at least 39 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 11,000 killed since the war began on October 7, with more than 10,000 deaths in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank and 1,400 in Israel.

A few days back, AFP called on Israel to investigate an air strike that severely damaged its office located on the top floors of an 11-storey building. "A strike on the offices of an international news agency sends a deeply troubling message to all the journalists working in such difficult conditions in Gaza," said AFP boss Fabrice Fries.

READ MORE | Reuters journalist dead, AFP reporters among 6 wounded in south Lebanon

Last week, Mohammad Abu Hatab, a correspondent for a Palestine TV news channel, was killed in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip in an Israeli airstrike, along with 11 members of his family.

His colleague Salman Al-Bashir broke down in tears on air when learning of his death, removing his vest and helmet and saying that even the protective gear was not keeping journalists alive.

Al Jazeera's chief correspondent in the Gaza Strip, Wael Dahdouh lost four members of his family including his wife and son in an Israeli airstrike on 25th October.

More than 10,300 people have been killed during Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel's retaliatory strikes began in response to Hamas' brutal 7 October attack, when the group killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages.

READ MORE | Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel targets Hamas tunnels in Gaza City as more Palestinians flee south

TAGS
journalist palestine Gaza Israel CPJ Israel-Hamas war

