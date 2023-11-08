Gaza journalist, 42 family members killed in Israeli airstrikes

By Online Desk

Palestinian reporter Mohammad Abu Hasira was recently killed alongside 42 of his family members, including his sons, after Israel bombed their house in Gaza City, Palestine news agency WAFA reported.

As of November 7, Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) investigations showed at least 39 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 11,000 killed since the war began on October 7, with more than 10,000 deaths in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank and 1,400 in Israel.

Israeli forces have told news agencies that they cannot guarantee the safety of journalists working in Gaza, as they have begun their ground offensive deep into the city.

A few days back, AFP called on Israel to investigate an air strike that severely damaged its office located on the top floors of an 11-storey building. "A strike on the offices of an international news agency sends a deeply troubling message to all the journalists working in such difficult conditions in Gaza," said AFP boss Fabrice Fries.

Last week, Mohammad Abu Hatab, a correspondent for a Palestine TV news channel, was killed in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip in an Israeli airstrike, along with 11 members of his family.

His colleague Salman Al-Bashir broke down in tears on air when learning of his death, removing his vest and helmet and saying that even the protective gear was not keeping journalists alive.

Al Jazeera's chief correspondent in the Gaza Strip, Wael Dahdouh lost four members of his family including his wife and son in an Israeli airstrike on 25th October.

More than 10,300 people have been killed during Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel's retaliatory strikes began in response to Hamas' brutal 7 October attack, when the group killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages.

