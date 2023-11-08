Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel targets Hamas tunnels in Gaza City as more Palestinians flee south

By Online Desk

Israel's combat engineering corps on Wednesday are using explosive devices to destroy the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants, which extends for hundreds of kilometres beneath the enclave inside Gaza's largest city. It claimed it caused significant damage to the tunnels in overnight strikes.

Its military has said that they have been battling the Palestinian militants deep inside Gaza for over a week, cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. This signals a major new stage in the month-old conflict.

But Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad, speaking on Tuesday from Beirut, had denied that Israeli forces had advanced deep into Gaza City. He claimed that numerous Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday and “many tanks were destroyed.”

On Tuesday, Israel unleashed another wave of strikes across the Gaza Strip as hundreds more Palestinians fled Gaza City to the south.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday had told ABC News that Israel would control Gaza’s security for “an indefinite period”.

