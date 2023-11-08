Canadian poet Rupi Kaur rejects White House's Diwali party invite, says US supports Gaza violence

By Online Desk

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur revealed that she declined an invitation from Joe Biden's administration, to take part in a Diwali event being held on November 8.

In a statement posted on X on November 6, she said that she refuses to accept any invitation from, "an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population, 50% of whom are children."

In her statement, she questioned how the Biden administration found it acceptable to celebrate Diwali while they support the violence that Israel has inflicted upon Palestine. She said, "In the Hindu and Jain traditions, Diwali is the celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance," calling out the American government for justifying the genocide against Palestinians.

She said, "I Implore my South Asian community to hold this administration accountable. As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration's actions."

I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on nov 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children. pic.twitter.com/J3V5om89Se — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) November 6, 2023

She explained that as a community, they cannot be silent as "the privilege we lose from speaking up is nothing compared to what Palestinians lose each day because this administration rejects a ceasefire."

"Do not be afraid. Stand with the world and demand a humanitarian ceasefire," she wrote. She concluded her statement by urging the community to sign petitions, and take part in protests in order to ultimately "stop the genocide."

The White House Diwali celebration is set to be hosted by Vice-president Kamala Harris and has been an annual event since she took charge of her office in 2021.

Over 200 guests including several South Asian celebrities such as actor Kal Penn, influencer Lily Singh and podcaster Jay Shetty were part of the Diwali celebrations held at the White House last year.

Israelis on Tuesday commemorated the 30th day, a milestone in Jewish mourning, since the Hamas incursion on October 7, which killed 1,400 people.

In a month of relentless bombardment in Gaza, more than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.

