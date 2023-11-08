Israel using explosive devices to destroy tunnel network built by Hamas

By Online Desk

Israel's ground forces in the Gaza Strip are aiming to disable the Hamas militants' vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, Reuters reported. They claimed on Monday that they had caused significant damage to "underground and aboveground infrastructure" in overnight strikes.

Marking the next major phase in the war, Israeli ground troops have been battling Palestinian militants deep inside Gaza for over a week, cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City.

Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's combat engineering corps was using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres (miles) beneath Gaza, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, he had said that Israeli ground forces “are located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas.”

The Israeli military has stated that many of Hamas' tunnels, command centers, and rocket launchers are situated in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and humanitarian institutions in northern Gaza. It is also feared that these strikes and operations could harm the hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant recently said that Israel had "one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms".

Underlining Israel's determination to destroy Hamas, Gallant described Gaza as "the largest terrorist base ever built." "We are in the heart of Gaza City," he added.

Israel launched a massive campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants staged an unprecedented attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Israel's relentless bombardment has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children.

Calls for a halt in the fighting have gone unheeded, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting there would be no pause until the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas are freed.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said the past month was one marked by "carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair".

(With AFP, AP inputs)

