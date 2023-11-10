Home Nation

Delhi pollution: Crop residue burning has to be stopped, says SC

While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, the Bench said there were several committees on the pollution issue, but nothing happening at ground level

Published: 10th November 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that crop residue burning in Punjab and some other states adjacent to Delhi has to be stopped and a solution has to be found to reduce the pollution level in the national capital region (NCR).

While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed there were several reports and committees on the pollution issue, but nothing was happening at the ground level.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said the apex court wanted to see the results.

The Supreme Court was informed that every endeavour was being made to bring farm fires under control.

The top court seized a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta on air pollution and the issue of crop residue burning had arisen during the hearing of the matter.

READ MORE | Centre to deploy flying squads to monitor stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp