Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh elections: Polling begins for 230 seats; 2,533 candidates in fray

Top leaders criss-crossed the state addressing rallies, holding road shows, trading charges and making a slew of promises to seek votes for their candidates.

Published: 17th November 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh. (Photo |PTI)

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh. (Photo |PTI)

By Online Desk

Polling began Friday morning for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where 2,533 candidates, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath, are in the fray for 230 assembly seats in a largely straight contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Voter turnout:  45.4 per cent till 1 pm

An aide of a Congress candidate was killed after two groups fought in the Rajnagar constituency of Madhya Pradesh and a few clashes were reported in other parts of the state, where assembly elections are being held on Friday, officials said.

Top leaders crisscrossed the state, addressing rallies, holding road shows, trading charges, and making a slew of promises to seek votes for their candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting from Budhni and state Congress president Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

The electioneering saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chouhan, among others, address rallies to drum up support for the saffron party nominees.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Nath, and Digvijaya Singh, among others, addressed rallies to seek support for their party nominees.

Modi made nine visits to the state and addressed 14 public meetings after the elections were announced. The BJP is heavily banking on his charisma to retain power.

A look at the constituency:

  • The single-phase voting covering all 230 assembly seats—47 of them reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes—has more than 5.6 crore registered electors.
  • Inputs from ground zero suggest that the Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhya, and Bundelkhand regions may ultimately hold the key to who comes to power, despite the communally sensitive Malwa-Nimar region housing a maximum of 66 seats.
  • Opinion polls in the recent past have been predicting a close race between both the main players (with an edge to the Congress).
  • In 2018, Congress emerged as the largest party, winning 114 seats and forming the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Two persons were injured in a clash on Friday during voting in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting, an official said.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said that a clash between two groups was reported from Mirdhan village over attempts to stop voters from casting their ballots.

    Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Madhya Pradesh Polls Narendra Modi Amit Shah

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp