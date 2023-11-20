Family returning from Chhath Ghat shot at in Bihar's Lakhisarai; Three dead

By ANI

LAKSHISARAI: Three members of a family were shot dead and three others were injured when a

jilted lover opened fire at them in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday.

The injured have been rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The incident took place in Punjabi locality of Lakhisarai town when the victims were returning home after offering morning 'arghya' to the Sun at a local pond.

While two persons died on the spot, the third one succumbed to injuries on way to the PMCH.

The girl whom the assailant Ashish Choudhary wanted to marry also died in the firing. The news about the firing spread like wild fire in the area and a big crowd assembled at the victims' house. The assailant, a neighbour of the deceased, is absconding after the incident.

Lakhisarai superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar said that a police team has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. “Police have detained three suspects for interrogation in connection with the incident. Prima facie love affairs is stated to be the reason behind the incident,” he told the media.

#WATCH | Bihar: Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai. The incident took place when they were returning from Chhath Ghat after performing pooja. Three injured have been referred from… pic.twitter.com/BF0i8mAAQz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

The assailant Ashish Chaudhary had an altercation with the girl's family about 10 days ago. However, the matter was settled after intervention of some local residents. On Monday, he attacked the girl and her family members when they were returning home from 'Chhath ghat'.

“The youth was insisting on marrying the girl against wishes of her family,” the SP added.

The three deceased have been identified as Durga Kumari (beloved), Rajnandan Jha and Chandan Jha, both brothers. Shahshibhushan Jha, his wife Priti Devi and another relative Lovely Jha are undergoing treatment at PMCH.

