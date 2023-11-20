NCW directs TN Police to book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for offensive remarks on Trisha

By Online Desk

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist and derogatory remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan.

In a post on X, the NCW said, "It is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned."

November 20, 2023

In a recent press meet, Mansoor said that he had hoped to have a 'rape scene' in 'Leo' as he had in older Tamil films starring actors like Khushbhu and Roja.

Mansoon further went on to say, “They (Directors) are not letting me rape. I was really hoping for a bedroom scene with Trisha when I knew that I was acting with Trisha. He also said, “Are there any kind of rape scenes I haven’t seen?”

Responding to the offensive statement, Trisha said that she was glad that though they both acted in 'Leo', they did not have a scene together.

“A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind,” Trisha said.

Mansoor Ali Khan was also called out by other celebrities like Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, producer Archana Kalpathi, and Directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subburaj for his sexist, misogynistic remarks.

Meanwhile, actor Mansoor Ali Khan has claimed that his comments were misrepresented and he always respected his female co-stars. He also added that he only meant it as a comedy.

