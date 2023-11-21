Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court asked ASI to submit its survey report by November 28

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi district court granted Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) a further 10 day extension to submit the report of scientific survey it has conducted on the premises of Gyanvapi mosque.

Earlier, the Court had asked it to submit its survey report by November 17. Now, the ASI has been granted time till November 28 to file its report.

The order was passed by Varanasi district judge Dr AK Vishwesha on an application moved by ASI seeking extension to submit the report.

The ASI had stated in the application that it had prepared the detailed survey report covering every aspect of the exercise and that only the preparation of the report conducted by the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) was under process for which it required 15 days more to complete.

While allowing more time to ASI, the court on November 18 observed,"Taking into consideration the exercise conducted by the ASI and the nature of the job, it will be proper in the interest of justice to provide an additional 10 days forsubmission of survey report."

In fact, the district judge court had ordered ASI survey on the plea of four women plaintiffs on July 21.

In compliance of the order, the ASI had started scientific study of Gyanvapi mosque on July 24. The district court order was challenged by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the mosque management committee which filed a revision in Allahabad High Court which halted the survey work on July 24 afternoon while hearing the AIM plea.

However, after the conclusion of the hearing, the HC dismissed the objection of AIM against district judge court order on August 3. Subsequently, the AIM moved Supreme Court against HC order. The Apex Court refused to stop ASI survey of Gyanvapi after which ASI resumed the survey from August 4.

Given the magnitude of the survey, the ASI sought extension thrice on August 5,September 8 and October 5. After completing its study in field at Gyanvapi mosque, the survey agency, on November 2, sought another 15 days to prepare its report.

Before finalising its report ASI on November 6 had submitted around 270 stone pieces and other articles found on the mosque premises during the survey in the district treasury under the supervision of ADM (protocol) following the orders of district magistrate S Rajalingam.

This process was followed in compliance of September 14 order of the district judge stating that all signs and evidence found in ASI’s scientific study and survey of Gyanvapi mosque would be kept in the custody of district magistrate or the officer nominated by him.

